Breckie Hill responds to “ridiculous” Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan breakup rumors 

Breckie Hill was under fire for being the reason behind Sabrina Carpenter’s breakup with Barry Keoghan. However, she claimed she’s actually never met the actor.

‘Espresso’ artist Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan ended their year-long relationship this December. Soon after, rumors of TikToker Breckie Hill being the cause of their breakup went viral.

Hill didn’t make it easy on herself, either. When news outlets reported that Keoghan had an affair with Hill, the TikToker reposted several of the stories.

Article continues after ad

Fans quickly began to question if the rumors were true and blamed Hill for ending Carpenter’s relationship with the actor.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne even commented on the alleged affair: “When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media,” Dunne shared to TikTok.

Breckie Hill says she’s never met Barry Keoghan

However, days after Hill reposted multiple stories that claimed Keoghan cheated on Carpenter with her, she revealed that she’s actually never met the actor.

Article continues after ad

“To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry or even encounter this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen.”

Article continues after ad

She added that she thought the rumor was too “ridiculous” not to repost. “I reposted this video that showed up on my FYP claiming that I was homewrecking Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship just simply because I thought it was so ridiculous.”

Hill noted that since she’s been cheated on in past relationships, she’d never do that to someone else. “I would never want to homewreck any relationship!” she exclaimed.

The TikToker also added that had she been the reason behind Carpenter’s breakup with Keoghan, she would never have posted about it. “I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it? The whole thing is crazy to me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once Hill came clean about her relationship with Keoghan, fans thanked her for giving a “genuine” explanation. They were also thankful she didn’t cause the breakup.