Breckie Hill hints Barry Keoghan cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with her

TikToker Breckie Hill has implied that Barry Keoghan cheated on his partner Sabrina Carpenter with her, after the couple split up.

On December 3, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have ended their relationship for now, about a year after they began dating. “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” the insider told the outlet.

That same day, speculation surfaced on X alleging that Barry had cheated on Sabrina between November 11 and 18, and that it contributed to their split.

While neither Carpenter nor Keoghan’s representatives have addressed the rumors, the situation escalated when TikToker Breckie Hill implied she might have played a role in the split.

Breckie Hill implies Barry Keoghan cheated with her

Fans began speculating that Breckie Hill may have hooked up with Barry Keoghan during his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter, after the TikToker reposted several videos alleging the actor had cheated on the pop star with her.

One viral clip featured a screenshot of a post that read: “UNCONFIRMED reports are circulating that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have broken up after Barry allegedly cheated on Sabrina,” paired with screenshots of photos from Breckie’s Instagram Stories.

In another video, the same screenshot is shown with the caption “WE FOUND HER,” layered over footage of the TikToker dancing. Although Breckie has not directly commented on the rumors, her decision to repost the videos has left fans divided, with some interpreting her actions as confirmation.

“SHE REPOSTED THIS?!?!? HUHHH,” one person wrote. “This better not be real,” another said. “Jynxzi has to be having the worst day of his life rn,” a third added.

The drama deepened when Breckie’s social media rival, Olivia Dunne, chimed in with a cryptic message seemingly directed at her.

Olivia Dunne appears to shade Breckie Hill over cheating rumors

In Olivia’s post, an on-screen caption reads “When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media,” over a clip of her smiling and nodding slowly.

“I just sit back and laugh,” she wrote in the caption of the video, which has amassed over 5.1 million views.

While no names were explicitly mentioned, most fans in the comments assumed the shade was directed at Breckie. “FOR ALL CONFUSED: Breakfast hill homewrecked QUEEN Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship,” one wrote. “This is some high quality shade and I’m here for it,” another said.

“Okay, but if it was not Becky, he would have done it with someone else. Sh*tty move from her, but the blame is on him,” a third added.

Others were confused. “I’m employed why is she dissing Sabrina carpenter,” one questioned, before Olivia replied: “I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Livvy has taken shots at Breckie. In 2023, she reposted a TikTok suggesting Breckie copies everything she does. And earlier this year, Olivia clapped back more directly, stating, “He doesn’t know you lil bro,” after Breckie hinted she’d hooked up with her boyfriend.

