Blink-182 fan roasted after singing wrong song on stage with band

A Blink-182 fan was roasted after she didn’t know lyrics to a song the band was playing when she was invited on stage to sing along with them.

Blink-182 is one of the most successful rock bands in the music biz. Having been around since 1992, they’ve received over 20 awards in the thirty-plus years since they first got together.

Their hit songs ‘All The Small Things’ and ‘What’s My Age Again?’ have brought them nearly 2M combined plays on Spotify, where they have 21M monthly listeners.

While the band has plenty of diehard fans who know every lyric to their songs, one listener who was brought on stage at their August 13 concert in Columbus, Ohio seemingly had no clue what to sing when the music started.

Though Blink-182 began rocking out to ‘First Date,’ the fan started to sing lyrics to ‘All The Small Things.’

Bandmate Mark Hoppus, who is the co-lead vocalist and bassist, even explained to the concert-goer what song they’d be singing and when to begin prior to starting.

While the music was playing too loudly to hear the crowd’s reaction, plenty of the band’s fans commented their opinions on TikTok where the performance went viral.

“Dude, I would not be able to ever show my face again,” commented one.

“Nahhhh, to be invited on stage and do that is unimaginable,” said another.

“They even asked her multiple times, ‘Are you sure you can sing this song?’” added a third.

One fan even called the mishap “disrespectful” to the Blink-182 community.

A netizen also asked for another POV, to which one TikToker wrote:

“Honestly I was so embarrassed for her I stopped recording… Mark walked the other way and shook his head. Tom tried to not [burst] out laughing.”

