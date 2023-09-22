Bartender sparks debate asking “what’s wrong” with customers who order Long Island Iced Teas

A Tiktoker bartender sparked up a debate asking “what’s wrong” with customers who order Long Island Iced Teas with its heavy amount of alcohol.

Have you ever ordered a drink at the bar and wondered what your bartender must be thinking of your choice? Well, a TikTok bartender sparked a debate on just that.

Soundbowlbae on TikTok made a cheeky video questioning “what’s wrong” with customers who order Long Island Iced Teas, admitting she does indeed judge customers a little bit based on their bar orders.

“When you come up to the bar and you order Long Island, the first thing I’m thinking is ‘Is everything okay’?” she said. “Is everything going alright in your life?”

Why would she be thinking this, you may question. She explains, “Because, why on earth would you want four different liquors in your drink? You are getting rum, tequila, vodka, and gin, all mixed in one. That’s just insane to me.”

Another liqueur she didn’t mention which is normally added is Triple Sec, plus either Coke or flavorings with Sprite to top it off. The long list of hard liquors obviously has her questioning customers’ choices.

But despite her judgments, she seems to be fine with it. “If you like it, I love it. But just know that I’m judging you a little bit.”

Many viewers explained why Long Islands are their preferred drink, with a comment cheekily replying, “Baby we live in America, nothing is okay.”

Another commenter jokingly said, “Long Island is the only way to make sure you got liquor in your drink.” With another also replied with the same sentiment, “Because I’m not going to keep buying drinks all night and I want to feel my drink the first time!”

So, if you like your cocktails to be filled to the brim with liquors, a Long Island Iced Tea might be for you, if you don’t mind your bartender potentially questioning if everything is alright.