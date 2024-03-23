Barber cuts sleeping construction worker’s hair as he naps in chair for 3 hours

An Australian construction worker has gone viral on TikTok, after getting a haircut while asleep in a barbershop chair for three hours.

Billy, a regular customer, was receiving a haircut at Barber Industries in Kotara Westfield, Australia, when he decided to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

Barber Jordan Magasiva told Yahoo News that Billy was in high spirits when he arrived for his hair and beard trim. However, after a long day of hard work, he began to doze off.

Upon noticing Billy’s fatigue, barber Jess placed a headrest behind his head, reclined his chair, and proceeded with the haircut, which lasted around 30 minutes.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, Jordan provided time stamps showing Billy sleeping with his mouth open at 3.14pm and then at 5.38pm when he woke up.

“What time is it?” Billy asked after napping for about three hours, giving a sheepish smile. He then waved to the staff and headed off.

“My boy Billy slept during his haircut but we know he’s no joker when it comes to hard work, hence why we let him sleep because we know how hectic work/life gets,” Jordan wrote in the caption of the clip, which has racked up over 10.3 million views.

Many TikTok users in the comments praised the barber for letting Billy sleep in the barbershop chair. “This is so sweet y’all did this for him. He really needed that nap,” one person wrote.

“Better he falls asleep in the chair then behind the wheel at a light. Cool to allow him to get some much needed rest before leaving,” another commented.

“Probably a shift worker! These day naps are much needed, legend for letting him get it in,” a third said. “That’s how you take care of your customers” someone else added.