Ballerina Farm’s Hannah Neeleman moves entire family to Ireland for “big adventure”

Ballerina Farm’s Hannah Neeleman and her family of 10 just moved to Ireland to learn how to turn organic ingredients into five-star culinary dishes.

Hannah Neeleman of TikTok’s ‘Ballerina Farm’ revealed on January 8 that she’d be moving her family elsewhere for a “very big adventure.”

“We will be away for some time which means there has been a lot of packing and organizing to keep things running at the farm while we’re away,” Hannah detailed.

For the time being, Hannah, her husband Daniel, and their eight kids will be living in Ireland. The couple’s time there will mostly be spent in the kitchen, though, as the Neelemans will be taking cooking classes at the Ballymaloe Cookery School.

The Ballymaloe Cookery School has a 12-week course where students learn about the “fundamental understanding of food and how it is produced sustainably.” The school is situated on a 100-acre organic farm, similar to the 328-acre farm in Utah where the Neeleman family lives.

Hannah Neeleman feels “inspired” by culinary school in Ireland

Following her announcement to TikTok, Hannah shared a glimpse into one of the first cooking classes she and Daniel had taken.

During this, the couple made a quiche Lorraine and showcased other organic dishes like salad, soup, cake, a fruity jam, and more.

“Only a few days in, and culinary school is teaching me and inspiring me tremendously. I love creating beautiful food with beautiful ingredients — loving it!” the TikToker wrote.

Fans of Hannah and her family were supportive of their short-term move, wishing them luck as they learn new ways to bring organic food to life.

Many viewers were curious to know if the Neelemans would be opening a restaurant of their own on Ballerina Farm.

Though Hannah and her family of 10 will be away from Ballerina Farm for several months, the culinary knowledge they will be bringing back will last a lifetime.