Ariana Grande superfan finally meets Wicked star after viral shoutout

TikTok star Shay finally met her idol Ariana Grande after the celebrity realized how much of a fan she was.

TikToker Shay, who is also a huge fan of Wicked star Ariana Grande, previously went viral when she wore a ‘Thank U, Next’ shirt in a TikTok video.

Having seen the clip and many more on Shay and her Aunt D’s TikTok page ‘Mental Health World,’ Grande responded by giving her a shoutout.

“Hi Shay, I love you so much! I sent you something, you should be getting it. It should be coming to you, I hope you got it!” Grande said after an interview host asked her about the super-fan.

Shay’s Aunt D then posted a video of her niece’s reaction to their TikTok. As Shay cried, she repeatedly said, “I love her so much.” Adding, “That’s what I’m talking about, that’s her!”

Grande didn’t stop at her online shoutout and gift, though. After realizing Shay’s content is primarily about her, the multi-talented artist invited Shay and her aunt to meet her in person.

Ariana Grande meets with Shay during Jimmy Kimmel Live! show

During their encounter on Wednesday, February 5, Grande and Shay hung out backstage during the actress’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After saying her favorite Grande track was ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ the two began to harmonize the song’s lyrics.

“I’m obsessed… sounds so beautiful!” Grande said to Shay.

After sharing their encounter on TikTok, Shay’s 2.6M followers hyped her up in the comments, saying they were happy she finally got to meet her idol.

“The way they harmonized was beautiful, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So awesome!” wrote one.

“Yes Shay, yes!! I’m crying, why am I crying right now?!” another exclaimed.

Grande is just the latest celebrity to go viral for meeting with one of their biggest fans. This February, TikToker Jack Banana met ‘I Had Some Help’ artist Post Malone. After sharing their interaction, Malone was praised by his fans for being the “kindest person” ever.