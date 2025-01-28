Are Bobbi Althoff and Tyga dating? Viral rumor explained 

Bobbi Althoff responded to Tyga dating rumors, adding that men on the internet have no “f*cking brain cells.”

Bobbi Althoff joined ‘Rack City’ rapper Tyga on his Twitch stream on January 26. During this, the two joked about reading each other’s text messages.

“I’ll let you read one of mine if you let me read one of yours,” Tyga told Althoff. She then responded by telling him she deleted her texts after reading them.

Article continues after ad

Suspicious, the rapper called Althoff a “cheater” for being so cautious about sharing what was in her phone. “People that delete their messages are cheaters. I’m not a liar or a cheater, I hate liars,” Tyga said.

After their interaction on stream went viral, fans of the two quickly questioned if they were dating. “They’re a couple now?” asked one on X. “Lmao, she’s with Tyga now?” another posted.

With so much speculation, Althoff took to TikTok on January 27 to clear up the confusion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I have to address something — I don’t have to, actually. I just feel like addressing it,” she said. “I’m not dating Tyga. I’m not. I was never dating Tyga. I will never be dating Tyga. He is a friend. We have been friends since I did my interview with him.”

Althoff’s response to the dating rumors didn’t stop at that, though. She went on to allude how disappointed she was to see the rumor go viral, saying that men don’t have any “f*cking brain cells.”

Article continues after ad

TikTok: bobbialthoff

Bobbi Althoff shocked by Tyga dating rumors

“Sometimes the internet surprises me,” she sarcastically said. “Because after I went on his livestream, I saw a clip on TikTok and it had 100,000, maybe like, 10,000 views.

“It’s a clip that very clearly showed no evidence of that,” she said about the speculated chemistry between her and Tyga.

She continued, “That clip is not going to get picked up because it doesn’t look like it. And you’d have to have no brain cells to think that. But what do you know? The men have no brain cells. They always have no f*cking brain cells. It really, really, really blows my mind how few brain cells men have.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many fans of Althoff were shocked to hear so much emotion come out of her. At the same time, they applauded her for her “authenticity.”

Though she made it clear that she is not dating Tyga, Althoff’s fans might have to wait until there’s a ring on her finger to hear more about her next relationship. After soft-launching her most recent romance in December 2024, Althoff said she’d be more cautious about posting her flings, especially since she and the mystery man have already broken up.