Amazon driver praised for making delivery during tornado in viral heartwarming story

Viewers think an Amazon delivery driver should receive a hefty promotion after she delivered parcels during a tornado.

TikTok couple Tito and Mollie Diaz were bunkered inside their home when a tornado tore through their town. While they were safe from the storm, Amazon delivery driver Kayla VanMensel continued to work, braving the severe downpour and wind.

As Kayla approached the Diaz’s house, her smile intact, she could be seen running as fast as she could while carrying two parcels to their front door.

“There is a siren! Get in here, forget about our packages!” Tito yelled. “Come in! You are the bravest Amazon delivery driver ever,” he added as they laughed together.

After high-fiving Kayla, Tito exclaimed, “I said come in, not bring our packages! There is literally a siren outside because there is a tornado coming, and she brings our packages. Unbelievable!”

Viewers of Tito’s viral TikTok, which boasts over 40M views, were just as shocked as he that an Amazon driver had continued to work through the storm, adding that she deserved a raise.

“Talk about dedication, Amazon needs to promote her,” commented one. “Kayla better get a promotion, a party, and a pay raise,” replied another.

Some viewers were also curious about how Kayla was doing, even suggesting that Tito and Mollie keep in contact with her.

“Kayla better be a regular at the cookouts and Thanksgiving now,” said one user.

Tito and Mollie then updated their followers by saying they planned to go out with Kayla, whom they found online after their delivery. “We found Kayla [online], so we’re excited to go out with her. I think we’re going to dinner this week,” Mollie said.

While there was no stormwatch during another TikToker’s viral Amazon delivery, the social media user did have to send an SOS after their driver blocked their front door with a package.

The parcel was so large, that the TikToker was unable to open their door for several hours until a friend came to move it aside.