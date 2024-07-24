Amazon delivery driver praised for saving life after “brave” toddler asks for help

An Amazon delivery driver sprung into action after a “brave” 6-year-old asked him to help his mom who had fainted over 20 minutes earlier.

The unthinkable happened on July 20 when a mom of three, Elizabeth Crooks, fainted inside her Northern Ireland home.

At the time, Elizabeth suffered from a POTS (Postural tachycardia syndrome) attack, where her heart rate elevated too much upon sitting up after lying down.

“My heart rate wouldn’t calm down, just kept getting faster, and I couldn’t even sit up,” she shared in an interview after her story went viral.

“My heart rate hit 180, I felt like I couldn’t breathe and passed out.”

Fortunately, her 6-year-old son, Aiden, saw an Amazon delivery driver outside on their Ring camera after his mom fell with fatigue.

“Excuse me, can you help my mom? She fainted, can you help her?” the boy calmly asked the Amazon driver.

The driver quickly sprung into action and opened the gate to their yard where Aiden led him into the home.

He immediately called paramedics before entering the house, and when they finally showed up, the ambulance took Elizabeth to the hospital where she was treated and survived.

Both Aiden and the Amazon driver are now being praised on TikTok for their bravery and quick thinking.

“He asked so nicely & wasn’t scared. What a brave boy,” commented one on a viral video of the encounter.

“Both the little boy and the delivery driver didn’t think twice!” exclaimed another.

“The boy and the man – they were well raised by a mom, they both truly inspired,” added someone else.

Though Elizabeth said she was unconscious for about 20 minutes before her son was able to find help, she was thankful that her experience brought light to teaching kids how to ask for help.

“Hopefully, it can remind other parents the importance of teaching them what to do,” she said.

She also spoke with the Amazon delivery driver and was able to thank him for saving her life.

