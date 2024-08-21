Alicia Silverstone called “clueless” after biting into poisonous plant on TikTok

Alicia Silverstone has gone viral across social media as fans grew extremely concerned for her well-being after she uploaded a video of her biting into a poisonous plant on TikTok.

Best known for her starring role in Clueless, Alicia Silverstone is an actor many know and love. While fans may not see Silverstone appearing in TV shows and films often these days, she is extremely active on TikTok. Currently, she has 4.3 million followers on the social media platform.

Article continues after ad

Her first video on the app, posted in 2021, boasts over 59 million views. Since then, almost every video she has posted has gone viral to some degree.

While visiting the UK, Silverstone uploaded a new video to TikTok where she asked her viewers to help identify a plant she had found while walking the streets.

“Okay, I just discovered something, and I need your help…I just bit into it because we were on the street, and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not”, began Silverstone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After admitting she had no idea “what the heck” the plant was, Silverstone took yet another bite before adding, “I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this, but it looks almost like a pepper. Does anybody know what this is?”

The video, which amassed 2.6 million views within the first 24 hours of being uploaded, has been flooded with comments from concerned fans worried she has “poisoned” herself by biting into what many believe to be a Jerusalem Cherry.

Article continues after ad

Solanum pseudocapsicum, better known as Jerusalem Cherry, is a mildly poisonous fruit and should not be consumed under any circumstances.

As such, TikTok users were quick to ask for “updates” from the actor to make sure she “is alive,” which caused a frenzy across social media.

Just hours after the initial TikTok was uploaded, Silverstone posted a follow-up to confirm she is “alive and well” while also joking that she “didn’t swallow” the plant.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This update has come as a huge relief to fans, some claiming they had been “checking [her] page every hour” to make sure she was okay.