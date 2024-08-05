Airbnb guest horrifies viewers with “insane” house with Get Out decor

A woman on TikTok shared her Airbnb’s “genuinely insane” decor, leaving viewers comparing it to the set of Jordan Peele’s horror film, Get Out.

Erica, who goes by ‘tasteofmelanin‘ on the social media platform, got more than she bargained for after booking a “Southern” Airbnb.

Upon arrival, the house left her speechless and she quickly took to TikTok to share with viewers the homeowner’s “wicked” idea of interior decorating.

The 15-second clip showcased multiple ornaments decked in cotton, a mounted stag head, and a surplus of hanging monkey plush toys.

Viewers were taken aback by the “intentional” racism, encouraging Erica to report the Airbnb listing and “leave that place immediately”.

Multiple comments also compared the house to Jordan’s Get Out, which follows a young African-American man visiting his caucasian girlfriend’s parents for the first time during a weekend getaway. However, as tensions rise he uncovers a disturbing family secret.

“It’s giving Get Out,” one person commented. Another dubbed the Airbnb as “the Get Out sequel set up”, while a third asked Erica to “update” viewers “every day” during her stay so that “we know you’re safe”.

Erica responded, revealing she had “already left” and was now “home and safe”. Many also requested that she post or share a link to the listing so that “no one books here”.

But this wouldn’t be possible, as Erica shared in the comments that she had contacted Airbnb and they “reached out and removed the listing.”

Nonetheless, it appears that the “diabolical” listing might not be a standalone incident, as one person wrote: “They had this at my Airbnb in Alaska! Absolutely unnecessary.”

This isn’t the first time an unsuspecting Airbnb guest has shocked viewers with their stay’s interior, as a woman previously went viral on TikTok after her grandmother booked a “furry” house without realizing. Though Erica’s experience was on a “new level”.