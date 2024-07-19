Airbnb guest disturbs viewers after booking “furry” house without checking photos first

An Airbnb guest has left viewers disturbed after showcasing the house she stayed in, revealing why it’s important to always check photos before booking.

Caitie, who goes by ‘lovenapsmorethaniloveyou‘ on TikTok, left users of the social media platform stunned after sharing her unexpected experience using Airbnb.

The situation took place after Caitie’s grandmother organized a house for them to stay in, but failed to check the photos on Airbnb’s site beforehand.

This resulted in the pair discovering the interior had been elaborately decorated with furry suits, animal plushies, and dog-themed decor.

Every room was draped top to bottom to match the theme, with multiple tapestries printed with puppies and kittens, fake vines throughout, dog toys pinned to the walls, and a multitude of huge plushies.

Many of the stuffed animals had been attached to the walls and “strapped” to the ceiling, including a life-sized teddy bear dangling from the room.

When Caitie reached the stairs, both walls on either side completely covered in faux greenery, she was met with a surprise awaiting at the top. A furry suit had been propped upright, with Caitie gently kicking it to ensure no one was lurking inside.

“I do have to say the pictures online FAILED to show the deflated ceiling furries,” Caitie captioned the TikTok, with viewers quickly piling into the comments to share their thoughts on the themed Airbnb.

One user admitted “nothing” could have “prepared” them “for a single room on this tour,” while another added they “would be paranoid there are cameras in the ceiling furries.”

Many others agreed they would be scared of hidden surveillance and that the house would be “so scary” after dark: “I’d be so scared the fur suits would come to life and get me at night.”

Nonetheless, some took the opportunity to crack a joke, with a user writing, “When you type in ‘dog friendly’ and the algorithm misunderstands.”