Addison Rae smokes cigarette with her toes and viewers are confused

TikTok star-turned-actress Addison Rae is sparking a wide array of reactions from netizens after a video showing the influencer smoking a cigarette with her toes went viral.

Addison Rae has evolved from her status as a TikTok powerhouse into a Hollywood actress, appearing in major motion pictures like ‘Thanksgiving‘ and ‘He’s All That.’

She’s also in the middle of promoting her latest track, ‘High Fashion,’ as she continues her foray into the music industry… and her social media posts marketing her songs have left fans scratching their heads.

While Addison is known for having an alternative style, featuring several avant-garde outfits on her Instagram, one video of the star is especially throwing viewers for a loop.

YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live Addison Rae has blossomed from a TikTok star to a Grammy-nominated music artist.

Addison Rae keeps posting her feet and fans don’t know how to feel

In February 2025, a video showing Addison holding a cigarette in her toes and smoking it went viral online, sparking confusion, criticism, and even some excitement.

“Bro, her team is doing too much trying to make her some vibe,” one netizen wrote.

“That’s a horrible talent,” another said.

“This gives me 70’s vibes… and I’m here for it,” another interjected.

“Her rebrand from her 2020 self to now is so crazy,” someone else noted.

While the initial video was recorded in July 2024, it’s continuing to make the rounds online nearly six months later as baffled commenters weigh in on Rae’s rebrand since her rise to TikTok stardom in the early 2020’s.

The budding artist also raised eyebrows after posting several photos of her feet to promote ‘High Fashion’ in February 2025, leaving fans perplexed.

This isn’t the first time Addison has started a viral debate thanks to her posts; in August 2022, the internet-famous actress broke the internet with her photoshoot for Adidas x Praying, which sparked some backlash due to the text on the fabric.

That being said, her music is being met with acclaim, with her 2024 song ‘Diet Pepsi’ and its accompanying music video getting dubbed a ‘masterpiece’ by fans.