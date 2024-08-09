Addison Rae debuts Diet Pepsi song and fans call music video a “masterpiece”

Addison Rae continues her foray into music with a new song, Diet Pepsi, and fans are obsessed with the music video.

Addison Rae aims to move from topping the TikTok charts to the music charts. The content creator is no stranger to slinging tunes, and followers will undoubtedly be familiar with her 2023 EP ‘AR’.

While Rae caught some flack for “ruining” an unreleased Lady Gaga demo on that project, her latest song is getting a far warmer reception. Revealed via Instagram on August 8, 2024, Rae’s new track called Diet Pepsi is apparently hitting the right notes.

In her post, Rae directed fans to YouTube to check out the moody, parodic music video for Diet Pepsi. Followers of the TikToker are calling it a “masterpiece”.

The video for Diet Pepsi itself is a primarily black-and-white affair that shows Addison Rae writhing around a car in lingerie while distracting the driver. There’s a banana split in there that we’re pretty sure is a metaphor for… something else.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a shift to color as the titular beverage hits the screen. Rae’s fans are totally here for the song and the accompanying music video.

“Diet Pepsi on repeat for the rest of my life,” one declared. “Kendall’s Pepsi commercial could never,” another joked in reference to the iconic ad in which Jenner cured racism with a soda.

Amid the ribbing, fans of the TikToker noted that the song was, unironically, a bit of a bop. “It’s honestly a vibe, I can’t even lie,” one qualified. “I did not have Addison over Taylor on my 2024 bingo card,” another replied.

Rae told People earlier this year that she had more music on the way and it looks like Diet Pepsi is just a small part of it. Followers in the music video comments are begging her to drop an album.