Adam Sandler describes his style in viral street interview on TikTok

Actor Adam Sandler described his iconic style and shared the secrets to his unique outfits in a viral TikTok street interview.

Adam Sandler is notorious for his eclectic fashion sense, both in public and in his movies. Rather than opting for high-profile or designer brands, the actor often opts for colorful and casual outfits.

In a street interview with TikToker Mystery Fashionist, the ‘Grown Ups’ star opened up about his unique style, as he was asked to break down his outfit and share the thought process behind it.

Article continues after ad

Sandler explained that he usually ends up wearing “whatever’s in the closet,” often choosing quirky shorts, basketball shoes that stand out, and t-shirts he can quickly put on.

“I think I got a lot of the same socks. Underwear’s kinda similar too,” he said. “I grab it. I don’t think about it much. Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving.”

Article continues after ad

The host then asked the actor about the five pieces of clothing he can’t live without. His list included socks with his kids’ faces on them, sneakers, his favorite shorts, a goofy t-shirt, and a zip-up he got five years ago and had forgotten about.

Article continues after ad

When asked about a common misconception about him, the Hollywood star jokingly responded: “People don’t realize I’m 6’5.”

The street interview quickly went viral on TikTok, racking up over 12.1 million views, with viewers flooding the comments to praise Adam for his humility. “Most humble actor,” one person wrote.

“Adam Sandler is the most down-to-earth celebrity ever!” another added. “I love how humble and welcoming Adam is,” a third said.

“He’s just a normal middle aged dad ahah,” someone else commented. “Grabs anything from the wardrobe, doesn’t care what it looks like as long it’s comfy. I love him.”

Article continues after ad

This is now the second time Adam Sandler has gone viral in August, although the first wasn’t anything he actually did, but rather a bizarre AI Simpsons video with him in the starring role.