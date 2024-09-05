A new hair color changing filter is going viral on TikTok – here’s how to get it

People are loving the viral hair color changing filter taking over TikTok. This filter shows you what you look like with different hair colors without actully dyeing your hair.

The AI generated filter takes a photo of you and then uses some editing tools to make it appear as if your hair is changing color to copper red, blonde, and brown.

Over 2 million people have used this filter so far, with videos featuring this trend amassing thousands of likes and views. So how do you find and use the filter to see what hair color suits you the best?

How to use the hair color changing filter

To participate in this trend, you will first need to make sure you have the free CapCut app downloaded onto your device. Then, simply follow these steps:

Find a video that uses the filter on TikTok Click on the “CapCut – Try this template” button Tap the “Use template in CapCut” button at the bottom of the screen This will open the CapCut app, or direct you to the app store on your device to download the app. Don’t worry, it’s free to download. When you’re in CapCut, click “Use template” – you have two free uses of the filter. Upload a photo of yourself and apply the filter, then tap “Preview”. View the results, then select “Export” and either “Save to your device” or “Save and share to TikTok.“

With this new filter gaining popularity, now is the perfect time to try it and upload your results to TikTok for a chance to go viral yourself.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our other guides, including how to get the flower keyboard to make your name into a bouquet and how to get the viral Teenage Filter.