14-year-old TikTok star falls to death taking selfie at a waterfall

Rising TikTok star Moe Sa Nay died after she attempted to take a selfie at a waterfall. Though it took time to dislodge her body from the water, first responders were ultimately able to retrieve her remains the next day.

On Monday, July 22, 14-year-old TikTok star Moe Sa Nay fell to her death while taking a selfie with a friend.

The accident occurred in Mon State, Myanmar, while the two friends were visiting the Sinywa Waterfall in the town of Paung.

Article continues after ad

Both Moe and her friend fell. However, her friend drifted to land and survived with minor injuries.

Before her death, the TikTok star was pinned between two large boulders in the water. As the thrashing current became stronger, Moe drowned.

Her body was left stuck between the two rocks overnight, as first responders were unable to retrieve it on the day of her death.

The following day, authorities were forced to tie ropes around her wrists to dislodge her body.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rescue worker Mon Zaw commented on Moe’s death after she was brought to the Paung Township General Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

“The one who slipped reached the bottom, but died after getting stuck between the rocks. She died because she couldn’t get out. They tried to rescue her, but couldn’t pull her out. Then the aid organizations and officials came,” he explained.

After Moe’s TikTok supporters found out about her death, they shared their condolences to the platform anywhere they could.

Article continues after ad

“It’s so heartbreaking to hear about this loss. Life is precious, be careful,” commented one on TikTok.

“May her soul rest in peace,” added another.

Many others on the platform expressed their anger over influencers prioritizing likes for their safety.

Because just like Moe, an 11-year-old boy died in March after he and his friends took part in TikTok’s “chroming” challenge where participants inhale toxic chemicals to get a high.

Article continues after ad

His family later urged that TikTok be banned for the safety of the youth.