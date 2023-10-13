TikToker recreates and tastes The Last of Us Cordyceps using his own blood

TikToker Southerspore is going viral on the platform after revealing that he recreated the cordyceps mushrooms using his own flesh and blood, even going so far as giving the fungus a taste on the video.

While the Cordyceps mushrooms do exist in the real world, The Last of Us cleverly mixes this reality with a zombie twist, implying that the effects that these mushrooms have been able to affect humans and in turn, transform them into the mindless infected that feature within the apocalypse of the game and television series.

One TikToker named Southerspore has now gone viral on the platform after revealing how he grew cordyceps using his own blood and skin. The video, which currently has over 800k views, has garnered some strong reactions from fans of The Last of Us.

In their bio, the content creator writes that they are a “mushroom man growing gourmet mushrooms.” However, this is the first time that they have ever attempted to recreate The Last of Us’ virus.

“This is cordyceps, the zombie fungus and I grew it off my own blood and skin,” begins Southernspore.

The content creator then proceeded to take the fungus out of the jar he had grown it in, cutting it in half and breaking down the process of creating it. He zoomed in on his initial skin flakes he used in the creation and compared it to what it transformed into after merging with the fungus.

The microscopic images of the creation show visible differences between the skin before and after the cordyceps. After going through the science behind the creation, he then actually takes the mushroom, stating that it is “strangely sweet” and states that he would “eat it again.”

The video is filled with comments from fans of The Last of Us, many jokingly berating the content creator for fast-tracking the zombie apocalypse.

One user wrote “Teaching cordyceps to consume human tissue, what could go wrong?” Others added “Bro tryna speedrun the last of us” and “Bro there’s a whole game on why this shouldn’t happen.”

At the end of the video, he says that he would be willing to do the experiment again. Therefore, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when he does and what the results turn out like the next time around.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.