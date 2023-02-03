The Last of Us star Nick Offerman explains why he quit playing video games

Nick Offerman revealed that he hasn’t played The Last of Us yet, and gave his reason for why he doesn’t play video games anymore in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

The Last of Us has been a smash hit, and has followed video game adaptations like Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in creating high quality shows based on some of the world’s most popular video games.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman revealed that he still hasn’t played The Last of Us yet. That doesn’t mean he’s never played a video game before, though.

Offerman detailed his short-lived stint with a classic video game, one that left him sure that he didn’t want to touch video games again after completing it.

Nick Offerman gives reason why he didn’t play The Last of Us

Video games have come a long way since their inception. From 8-bit games on the Atari and NES to consoles that tried out early 3D graphics like the original Playstation, what games looked like in the 80s and 90s is a far cry from the high-fidelity experiences gamers expect today.

The Last of Us has brought that high-fidelity experience to life as a hit TV show, one that has largely stayed faithful to its video game source material. However, Nick Offerman hasn’t played the original game at all.

He revealed that he has, in fact, played a video game while talking with Jimmy Kimmel. However, that first experience from nearly 25 years ago kept him away from being a gamer for good.

“I lost a couple of weeks to a video game called Banjo Kazooie. Two weeks went by and I was like, ‘Oh my god, the slow dopamine drip is so delicious.’ Then it’s over, and you’re like, ‘Yes! I won!’, and immediately I’m like ‘What have I done with my life?'”

After his experience with the Nintendo 64 classic Banjo Kazooie, Nick Offerman made sure to stay away from video games for good.

“And so, I decided that I’m never gonna do that again. And thankfully, because games have gotten so good like The Last of Us, I think that I’d be in a basement and I wouldn’t even be going to audition for shows like this.”

Offerman’s admission that he was into Banjo Kazooie brought out fans of the iconic game series, with people saying things like “Rare was doing something special back then, man”.