The Last of Us Season 2’s Abby shuts down concerning rumor ahead of premiere

Kaitlyn Dever, Abby’s live-action star in The Last of Us Season 2, has shut down a concerning rumor ahead of the show’s highly-anticipated return in April.

Before The Last of Us Part 2 even hit store shelves in June, 2020, it was already shaping up to be one of the most controversial video game launches in history thanks to a raft of early leaks.

At the center of much of the controversy was the new character of Abby, portrayed by Laura Bailey, who came under fire merely for doing her job. Hatred towards her character was so extreme, death threats were even directed at Bailey’s newborn child.

Article continues after ad

As a result, with HBO’s live-action adaptation tackling the second chapter, many were concerned for whoever stepped up to fill Bailey’s and thus Abby’s shoes. Kaitlyn Dever ultimately landed the role, and as we learned earlier this month, not due to her imposing figure.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after being cast, a rumor began circulating that in order to protect Dever from toxicity and abuse, extra security was hired during the months of filming. Although that rumor came directly from Dina’s live-action actress Isabela Merced, Dever has now spoken up shutting it all down.

Article continues after ad

PlayStation Abby was the focal point of unprecedented vitriol in the gaming community when The Last of Us Part 2 released.

Kaitlyn Dever shuts down rumors of extra security on The Last of Us Season 2 set

“Well, firstly, I have to say, actually, that’s not true,” Dever said in an interview with Variety. “I didn’t ever personally say that. I know that was said a while ago, and it is not true.”

So, as it turns out, Abby’s actress didn’t have extra security on set, nor has Dever mentioned any other additional steps taken to help ensure her safety (and sanity) in light of the role.

As for embracing the character, and all the baggage that comes along with it, Dever had little to say on the potential backlash from her appearance in Season 2. Instead, she opted to focus on the positives of the story being told, and added she’s hopeful she did “justice” to the character.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix / Naughty Dog Hopefully social media will be a little kinder to Abby’s actress this time around. After all, Abby is just a character in a story.

“Being a part of such a big and very, very loved franchise, it is something that I haven’t ever done before, and I’m learning every day just how to move forward in this new world that is the ‘Last of Us’ fandom.

“I think that I’m almost treating it and approaching it like I do with everything, which is just wanting to come at it with authenticity and honesty and trying to be as organic as I can when approaching the role and bringing my own sort of energy to it.”

Article continues after ad

There’s no set premiere date for The Last of Us Season 2 on HBO just yet, but we do know to expect the first episodes in April, 2025.