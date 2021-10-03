The Last of Us Part 3: Story rumors, release date, Naughty Dog leaks & more

With The Last of Us Part II now firmly in the rear-view mirror, fans are turning their attention to a potential third installment in the immensely successful dystopian series. Here, we’re rounding up leaks, release date rumors, and more regarding The Last of Us Part 3.

The Last of Us Part II was one of the most anticipated games of the last decade, borne out of the incredible popularity and acclaim the first game brought.

While some fans were unimpressed with the second game’s story, many saw it as a worthwhile sequel to what is considered one of the best games ever made.

The second game saw Ellie seek revenge for the murder of Joel, as well as navigating her relationship with girlfriend Dina. Those who played the game will know that much was left open-ended, with Ellie allowing Abby to live and Dina disappearing after Ellie ignored her pleas to stay. There’s certainly room for a sequel.

The Last of Us Part 3 rumors and leaks

Very little is known about a third game in the series, with Naughty Dog notoriously tight-lipped about their future projects.

Speaking in April 2021, Neil Druckmann, Creative Director of Part II, has confirmed that he has penned a story outline for a third game.

However, the game was not in development when Druckmann spoke, despite a plot and story being in place.

It seems inevitable that a third game would pick up on Ellie’s story, perhaps revolving around her relationship with Dina. Abby’s involvement would not be guaranteed, but Ellie could yet change her mind over her merciful behavior at the end of Part II.

The very fact that Druckmann has taken the time to plot the third installment is very good news for the series’ fans.

The Last of Us Part III release date

Given that the game was not in development as of Spring 2021, any release will be some years away yet.

The original game dropped in 2013, with its sequel announced in 2016 and launching in 2020 (following a couple of major delays). Even an official announcement, then, seems some way off.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming projects

With uncertainty clouding a third game in the series, it seems sensible to look at what developers Naughty Dog are actually confirmed to be working on.

They have been confirmed to be “in full swing” with a multiplayer game that will be part of The Last of Us series, with rumors of a battle royale. Similarly, they are thought to be contributing to HBO’s TV adaptation of the game.

Finally, an IP code-named ‘Stray’s Cross’ is thought to be in development – a new adventure game for which details are just as scarce as The Last of Us 3.

We will continue to update this article as and when new information is revealed.

Don’t hold your breath on that being any time soon, though.