The Last of Us Part 2 star teases bigger role in HBO’s second season

Isaac Dixon, a key antagonist in The Last of Us Part 2, could have an even greater role in HBO’s live action adaptation, the actor himself, Jeffrey Wright, teasing an expanded appearance in Season 2.

While The Last of Us Season 1 was a critical darling and unparalleled smash-hit for HBO, the story has only just begun. Part 2 is a much bigger chapter in the broader narrative, so Season 2 of the show has plenty more ground to cover.

One huge component of that story is the conflict between the Wolves (Washington Liberation Front) and the Scars (Seraphites). We know for certain this part of the story is indeed being brought to life in live-action thanks to Season 2 casting details, and it turns out, the leader of the Wolves may even play a bigger role on TV than in the game.

Hollywood star Jeffrey Wright took on the role of Isaac Dixon in the 2020 sequel. Now, following in the footsteps of Merle Dandridge who played Marlene both in the game and the show, he’s tackling the role once again for HBO. Though this time, there could be a lot more screen time for the character, as Wright has teased the possibility of an expanded backstory.

Naughty Dog Isaac Dixon is a central character in the back half of The Last of Us Part 2.

Isaac Dixon a bigger focus in The Last of Us Season 2?

As Isaac Dixon’s appearances were relatively brief in The Last of Us Part 2, a great deal of the character’s history was told through notes and collectibles scattered throughout Seattle. That looks set to change in the live-action adaptation, however, with Wright teasing more of the character’s backstory will be visualized for the first time.

“It’s kind of an introduction to the character,” he teased in an interview with TVLine.

“People have asked… whether we’ll get a little bit of a backstory about Isaac? We might…” he said coyly. “It might not be pretty.

There’s no set date just yet, but we know to expect Season 2 of The Last of Us in early 2025. With filming wrapped back in September, Wright knows exactly what’s in store for fans, and clearly, he’s teasing more of a look back at the character’s past.

“I voiced in the game really because my son was a fan. It was really just a few days work but you know, now, wildly popular game has become wildly popular TV show. I didn’t realize until I showed up on set just how many people were into this thing.”

Wright discusses The Last of Us Season 2 at the 8:06 mark below.

From what little we do know, Dixon was once part of the US Marine Corps. With his military background, he adopted an aggressive approach when the outbreak began, fighting back against the oppressive FEDRA. At one point, he was known as the most sought-after terrorist in Seattle for his violent actions.

As the years went on and he assumed control of the Wolves, Dixon was largely responsible for relocating Seattle’s remaining survivors to the stadium we later saw in Part 2. Those who resisted the move were exiled or executed without hesitation.

A cold yet calculated leader, he rewards loyalty and appears to genuinely want the best for those by his side, though things don’t always go his way. Tensions reach their boiling point by the time we meet him in the game, but there’s no telling when in the story we might first see his character in the HBO series.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what Season 2 has in store, though much like a number of key characters in the first game, we can clearly expect some added depth here in the live-action show.