The Last of Us Episode 1 introduces viewers to Tommy, Joel’s brother, but he’s off the grid by the end – so, where is he, and is this the same as the game?

In The Last of Us Episode 1, we get a brief prologue explaining how the Cordyceps virus works, and we spend some time with Joel (Pedro Pascal), his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) on September 26, 2003: the day of the outbreak.

We see their efforts to try and escape Austin as the infection causes chaos across the city; runners killing people, fires spreading, and passenger planes crashing into the street. We won’t say what happens, but Episode 1 then moves ahead to 2023, and Tommy is nowhere to be seen – so, where is he?

Warning: Spoilers for The Last of Us to follow…

The Last of Us Episode 1: Where is Tommy?

If The Last of Us follows the game, Tommy is in Jackson, Wyoming, with his wife Maria.

In Episode 1, we learn that Tommy decided to join the Fireflies after being convinced by Marlene (Merle Dandridge), the “Che Guevara of Boston.” However, he went on a run three weeks ago and hasn’t been responding to any communications, which is highly unusual. Joel tries to track him down, and he’s told his last known location was Wyoming.

It’s likely that we’ll see the brothers reunite as Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) set off on their journey, which has only just begun by the end of the first episode.

In the game, Tommy joined the Fireflies amid his struggles with the “nightmares of those years” after the outbreak, where Joel’s cruelty ramped up in his efforts to survive. Sickened by the actions of FEDRA, Marlene convinced him to join the Fireflies.

However, as part of the rebel group, he carried out raids and bombings which resulted in the deaths of soldiers and civilians, as well as encountering the Washington Liberation Group in Seattle (those who know, know).

In the timeline of the game, Tommy left the Fireflies sometime between 2027-2028, as per the Wiki, but told Marlene she could rely on Joel if she needed him. He made his way to Jackson, which had been transformed into a safe haven by a woman named Maria, whom he married.

Given the current timeframe of the show, he may not be married to Maria when we see him again, but we know she’s set to appear in later episodes, played by Rutina Wesley.

The Last of Us Episode 2 will be available to watch on January 22 in the US and January 23 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.