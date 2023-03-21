The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann hints at Abby’s Arrival for season 2

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann has teased the arrival of the character Abby Anderson, who gamers will know as being a major part of the second game and someone who will play a key role in the second season of the show.

With the first season of HBO’s The Last of Us officially wrapped up, all eyes have now been directed toward the development of the second season of the show. With the first having broken viewership records for HBO, ever surpassing House of the Dragon, it’s safe to say that there is much anticipation about what the second season will look like and include.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the games will know that, while The Last of Us Part II was largely told through the eyes of Ellie, it also introduced a new character in Abby Anderson. And while Abby may be a very controversial figure within the community, the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us will be including her nonetheless, with casting rumors and speculation for who will take on the role already underway.

Neil Druckmann teases Abby’s arrival in The Last of Us season 2

In a brand new tweet, game creator Neil Druckmann officially teased the introduction of Abby. Druckmann captioned the tweet, “no TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on its way! Endure & survive!” As well as the written caption, the post included a photo of a muscular-looking hand holding tightly onto a hammer.

Article continues after ad

While the image may not seem like much, the arm and the hammer are a combo that very clearly teases Abby’s introduction, with the weapon being one she is often wielding throughout the second game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Druckmann may have confirmed that The Last of Us season 2 is on the way, however, fans of the HBO series will likely have to wait at the very least a year before it arrives.

For all the latest TV and movie news and content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.