Sony won’t replace damaged The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Editions, fans claim

Many buyers of the Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 are reporting the game was delivered to them massively damaged, and now Sony is apparently refusing to replace their copies.

There’s nothing worse than getting a damaged package in the mail, especially when the parcel is a limited edition game.

For those who purchased the special Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1, the launch day of the action-adventure remake quickly went from celebration to nightmare as many fans reported their copies were beaten up when delivered.

Fans lash out at Sony after The Last of Us Part 1 shipments damaged

The remake of the original The Last of Us was released on September 2, meaning orders of the base game and the limited Firefly Edition began delivering to buyers on the same day.

Sadly, tons of TLOU fans began noticing their Firefly Edition copes were extremely damaged during the packaging in the shipping process. One user shared pictures of their box, which was completely crushed on the top with packaging residue glued onto the side.

“Terrible shipping, both mine and my brothers. Thanks Sony,” Reddit user joshuadhembree said.

In the comment section, multiple other Last of Us fans shared similar stories about their copies being damaged. One said, “This is exactly how mine was shipped and mine was crushed on all 4 sides, I am so mad right now!”

Another user on social media shared pictures of their damaged box of the game and said, “I am so upset right now. I paid $107.99 for The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition and it came in damaged. I can’t even get a replacement. I can only get a refund even though I really wanted it.”

Many fans that got their copies damaged in the mail have scrambled to try and get their copies replaced with undamaged boxes, but apparently, Sony has yet to offer replacing the game and has only offered refunds.

With copies of the Firefly Edition limited, many TLOU fans wanted the special edition of the game and not the cash back.