Sony takes down leaked gameplay of The Last of Us 2 Factions multiplayer

A multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part 2 could be coming soon after Sony has taken down leaked gameplay of what appeared to be the classic 'Factions' playlist.

The Last of Us Part 2 was finally released on June 19, marking the return of fan-favorite characters, Ellie and Joel, in Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic sequel.

However, many TLOU fans were disappointed when it was revealed that the hit franchise was returning without the classic multiplayer mode from the first game.

The Factions mode, which let you choose between the Fireflies and Hunters, put a unique twist on the multiplayer experience, requiring players to consistently perform to keep their faction thriving.

While the mode was originally planned for TLOU2, it was later revealed to be cut by Naughty Dog but new leaks shared unreleased gameplay of what seems to be the sequel's multiplayer.

A brief, low-quality gameplay video, which has now been taken down by Sony, surfaced online and revealed an updated version of The Last of Us' Factions on a new snowy map.

Although it was hard to make out much in the clip, it appeared as if the 'Survivors' playlist, a round-based mode with no respawns, was featured in this updated 'Factions' mode.

While Fireflies and Hunters were the main factions in the first title, Part 2 introduced a few more groups such as the Seraphites, WLF, and Rattlers, meaning that players could have plenty of choice, if it was to be released.

However, it remains unclear where this 11-second-video has come from and fans have questioned whether or not it could be fake.

With another one of Sony's 'State of Play' events coming at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 10 PM CEST on August 6, TLOU fans will just have to hope and wait for any news on classic game mode.