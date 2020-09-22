Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hints at The Last of Us HBO show casting

While answering questions on Reddit, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau slyly hinted that he may be playing Joel in the highly anticipated HBO adaptation of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us HBO show is one of the more anticipated video game adaptations in a while. While most people scoff at the idea of a 20-hour game getting shortened into a 10-hour experience, when all is said and done, the gaming community has been more open to the idea of this show due to the talent behind it: Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann.

That being said, details about the show have been relatively quiet. There’s been no announcement of casting for it yet, and the only details we have so far is that it’s going to be an adaptation of the first game with some additions. Now, it seems like we might be gearing up for some more information.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, has hinted in a Reddit AMA that he may be playing Joel in the upcoming adaptation.

Coster-Waldau was asked about his involvement in the show during the AMA, with one person directly posing the question about whether or not he was playing Joel.

“I just got Part 2,” Coster-Waldau said in response to the aforementioned question. “What a great game.”

Of course, he didn’t outright say that he was playing him, but the fact that he so expertly skirted around the question, combined with the fact that he’s actually playing through the second game right now, is a pretty strong hint towards the fact that he is, at the very least, in discussions with the creators – but who knows.

We’re so psyched to be teaming up with @HBO to create a new The Last of Us series with @Neil_Druckmann and @clmazin at the helm: https://t.co/AzjxMdjTbQ pic.twitter.com/6gFjdXtiMw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 5, 2020

Generally speaking, if an actor isn’t involved with a project, they’ll just outright say that they aren’t, lending more credence to the above. Of course, this is technically just speculation/rumor, however, it wouldn’t be surprising if we got official confirmation in the very near future.

Of course, the question also remains about who would play Ellie. While Maisie Williams, another Game of Thrones star, was in contention to play her when the project was still a movie, she’s seemingly grown too old for the adaptation now. Here’s hoping we get more details soon.