How many The Last of Us episodes are there? HBO release schedule

How many The Last of Us episodes are there, and what time do they drop? Here’s your guide to when you can catch HBO’s prestige video game adaptation each week.

The Last of Us is the highly-anticipated adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 game, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

The show is set to cover the events of the first game – with Part II to come from Season 2 onwards – following the pair on a life-or-death cross-country trip across a terrifying, Infected-ridden America.

With Episode 1 about to drop, fans may be wondering: how many episodes of The Last of Us are there, and what time will they drop on HBO and other platforms?

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us episodes and release schedule on HBO

The Last of Us will have a total of nine episodes on HBO, Sky Atlantic, and other regional providers.

The series will be dropping in weekly installments, and Episode 1 will have an extended runtime of 85 minutes, while others are set to be closer to an hour long.

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of The Last of Us (if you’re outside the US, it may air the next day):

Episode 1: Sunday, January 15

Episode 2: Sunday, January 22

Episode 3: Sunday, January 29

Episode 4: Sunday, February 5

Episode 5: Sunday, February 12

Episode 6: Sunday, February 19

Episode 7: Sunday, February 26

Episode 8: Sunday, March 5

Episode 9: Sunday, March 12

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can find out exactly where the show is streaming depending on your location here.

The Last of Us will be available to stream at the following times, dependent on your time zone. To make it easier, we’ve shown the times for the first chapter, which are representative of the rest to come:

Article continues after ad

Timezone Time Date US Eastern Time Zone 9pm January 15 US Central Time Zone 8pm January 15 US Mountain Time Zone 7pm January 15 US Western Time Zone 6pm January 15 Alaska Daylight Time 5pm January 15 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 3pm January 15 Brasilia Standard Time 10pm January 15 India Standard Time 6:30am January 16 Eastern European Time 4am January 16 Central European Time 3am January 16 UK Time 2am January 16 Western European Time 2am January 16 New Zealand Standard Time 1pm January 16

The official synopsis for the show reads: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

“Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

The series has been written and executive produced by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, of The Last of Us and Uncharted video game franchises.

The Last of Us Episode 1 will be available to stream on January 15 in the US and January 16 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.