How many The Last of Us episodes are there? HBO release schedule

How many The Last of Us episodes are there, and what time do they drop? Here’s your guide to when you can catch HBO’s prestige video game adaptation each week.
The Last of Us is the highly-anticipated adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 game, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.
The show is set to cover the events of the first game – with Part II to come from Season 2 onwards – following the pair on a life-or-death cross-country trip across a terrifying, Infected-ridden America.
With Episode 1 about to drop, fans may be wondering: how many episodes of The Last of Us are there, and what time will they drop on HBO and other platforms?
The Last of Us episodes and release schedule on HBO
The Last of Us will have a total of nine episodes on HBO, Sky Atlantic, and other regional providers.
The series will be dropping in weekly installments, and Episode 1 will have an extended runtime of 85 minutes, while others are set to be closer to an hour long.
As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of The Last of Us (if you’re outside the US, it may air the next day):
- Episode 1: Sunday, January 15
- Episode 2: Sunday, January 22
- Episode 3: Sunday, January 29
- Episode 4: Sunday, February 5
- Episode 5: Sunday, February 12
- Episode 6: Sunday, February 19
- Episode 7: Sunday, February 26
- Episode 8: Sunday, March 5
- Episode 9: Sunday, March 12
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
You can find out exactly where the show is streaming depending on your location here.
The Last of Us will be available to stream at the following times, dependent on your time zone. To make it easier, we’ve shown the times for the first chapter, which are representative of the rest to come:
|Timezone
|Time
|Date
|US Eastern Time Zone
|9pm
|January 15
|US Central Time Zone
|8pm
|January 15
|US Mountain Time Zone
|7pm
|January 15
|US Western Time Zone
|6pm
|January 15
|Alaska Daylight Time
|5pm
|January 15
|Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time
|3pm
|January 15
|Brasilia Standard Time
|10pm
|January 15
|India Standard Time
|6:30am
|January 16
|Eastern European Time
|4am
|January 16
|Central European Time
|3am
|January 16
|UK Time
|2am
|January 16
|Western European Time
|2am
|January 16
|New Zealand Standard Time
|1pm
|January 16
The official synopsis for the show reads: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.
“Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”
The series has been written and executive produced by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, of The Last of Us and Uncharted video game franchises.
The Last of Us Episode 1 will be available to stream on January 15 in the US and January 16 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.