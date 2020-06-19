Beginner's tips for The Last of Us Part 2

Whether you're returning to experience the second half of Ellie and Joel's story or you're new to The Last of Us, these tips will help keep you alive in The Last of Us Part 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a game that will ensure it comes at you with everything it has. Between doing your best to survive and trying to parse some of the things that take place within this bleak world, you need to know how best to defend yourself.

To get you started off on the right foot, we've put together some useful beginner's tips to help you navigate the brutal, unforgiving apocalypse. Take our word for it – it's going to be anything but a cake walk. Luckily, with our help, you should have no trouble coming out on the other side.

Never go in guns blazing

It may seem tempting to rush into areas rife with infected enemies and members of the game's various factions, but you'll soon find that a swift, violent death will await you. No matter what types of enemies you believe you're up against, you'll benefit greatly from taking a cautious approach and making as little noise as possible. You can pull out your shotgun when the time is right for a close-range blast, but until you're close enough for a stealth kill or a relatively quiet shot, do your best to remain out of sight and out of reach.

Both infected enemies and members of the game's various factions will be armed to the teeth (or with spores) to ensure they stop you dead in your tracks. Use Listen Mode (triggered via the R1 button) to locate enemies that are currently making noise to plan out your movements. You can remain in this mode as long as you need to, so it's worth leaving on to map out even a rudimentary set of movements for your opponents. You may even end up saving yourself a few frustrating deaths if you take this path.

Don't pass up supplies

The Last of Us Part 2 takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States. Because of this, things like food, clothing, medical equipment, and of course, weapons are scarce. That means you should never be leaving any supplies you see out in the open. You will rarely be backtracking unless you leave things for yourself later, so stock up on anything and everything you see. You can't always trust that there will be enough when you need it later, so you might as well become a hoarder.

This tip might sound incredibly simple, but even seasoned players can quickly find themselves in frustrating scenarios where they don't have enough ammo or health kits to keep themselves alive. Better to be safe than sorry in this situation, especially since you never know when you're going to need to go on the defensive and heal up before a particularly difficult shootout.

Go out of your way to explore

The Last of Us Part 2 is a massive world teeming with life. Ironically, despite there being a much less dense population after the Cordyceps fungus descended upon humanity, it feels like a living, breathing world. Take the time to look around every nook and cranny for something new. You're guaranteed to find secrets, including some of the game's various collectibles if you avoid blindly running from objective to objective. These can include personal notes, photographs, and even fun Easter eggs that you may have missed otherwise.

There are plenty of lull moments to spend walking around and looking for goodies, and you should absolutely take them. When you've dispatched all of the enemies in the area, that's a great time to have a look around. You never know just quite what you'll find, whether it's crafting materials or a weapon you've been hoping for.

Don't be afraid to retreat

It can be tempting to stand your ground when faced with a ton of enemies so you can mow through them and get on with your life. But unfortunately, combat doesn't always work like that. There are times when you will be outnumbered, and you won't know what to do. The path forward may actually lie in taking a few steps back. If you find yourself cornered by ravenous Clickers or even a few members of the WLF who want to take you down, try your best to turn tail and seek an advantageous position.

In some situations, this may not be as helpful, given that there are ways enemies can track you down. Plus, infected enemies are difficult enough that sometimes you may not be able to juke past them effectively. If you find that you've been locked into a situation that feels too difficult to pull out of, you can always reload the chapter or section and start over with a different approach. You aren't locked into one, thankfully, so you have room to strategize.

Keep a melee weapon equipped

If you pick up a melee weapon, make sure you keep it in your inventory. While you can default to your knife in dire situations, a melee weapon like a board or a machete can keep a Clicker from grabbing you and performing an instant kill. Instant kills can happen when you least expect them, and if you're carrying a more substantial melee weapon, you won't have to worry as much about having to restart from where you left off because an enemy ripped out your throat.

Also, having a strong melee weapon can help you conserve ammo. You'd be amazed at what a machete can do instead of a well-placed bullet. Conserve ammo for situations where you really need it, and you'll find yourself rife with plenty of bullets, especially if you hack your enemy to bits instead of peppering them with bullets.