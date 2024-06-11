Tekken 8 pro “beats” game by breaking the ranked system entirely

Tekken 8 pro player JoKa has grinded so much ranked that he’s completely broken the ranked system, hitting the cap for how high you can rank up and maxing out his spot on the leaderboard.

From winning the BAAZ Gauntlet in Pakistan to getting signed with Team Falcons, JoKa has been on an absolute tear in 2024. He’s widely known as one of, if not, the best Feng players in the world for Tekken 8 and has left his mark on the game’s competitive scene already.

Sure, Feng’s a top-tier in Tekken 8, but knowing how to play him properly and getting the matchup knowledge against opponents takes time. And, on June 10, 2024, his dedication to mastering Feng paid off.

JoKa managed to completely cap out the number assigned to your ranking at 999,999, effectively hitting a milestone that’s unbeatable as long as he doesn’t play any more games.

For those who haven’t gotten deep into Tekken 8 ranked, this may not seem like a big deal. But the weight of JoKa’s achievement becomes clear when you look at the math behind just how much you’d have to play to pull this off.

Tekken 8’s ranked system scales in ways that are a bit difficult to explain, but here’s the gist: The higher you climb, the harder it is to keep climbing. Once you hit Blue ranks (Fujin or higher), you start losing more points than you gain from a match result.

Additionally, once you hit God of Destruction, the most points you can gain for a win is 700 if you fight an opponent at your level. And, even then, you lose 870 for a loss.

Ranks lower than that will give drastically fewer points, down to only 170 for a win over someone 3 ranks below yours.

In other words, JoKa had to maintain a positive win rate and try to capitalize on point gains from consecutive win streaks to get through the 890,299 points that exist from the start of GoD all the way to the rank cap. Not to mention that there’s a loss streak penalty to grapple with as well.

All of that combined means that JoKa had to win literal thousands of matches to get to this point.

Considering Tekken 8 has only been out since late January of 2024, this feat isn’t likely to be matched any time soon, and JoKa has cemented himself as the first player to effectively “beat” Tekken 8.