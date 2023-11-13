Who is Reina Mishima in Tekken 8? Character details, stage, trailer, more

Reina Mishima is a brand new character revealed during the Tekken 8 showcase on November 12, 2023. Here is everything we know about her so far.

Tekken 8 is the latest installment in the popular fighting game franchise. This game has been crafted on the Unreal Engine 5 which elevates the visual performance of this title to the next level. Additionally, the developers have introduced new mechanics that completely alter the way Tekken is played.

The game will feature 32 characters on release, and the final one was revealed very recently during a Tekken 8 showcase. The name of this character is Reina Mishima, and players are immensely hyped about her.

Here is all you need to know about Reina Mishima in Tekken 8.

Contents

Who is Reina Mishima in Tekken 8?

Bandai Namco Reina Mishima is the daughter of Heihachi

Reima Mishima is the daughter of Heihachi Mishima. As of now, it seems like she is an illegitimate daughter. However, being a Mishima, her goal is to carry on her late father’s legacy whom Kazuya killed during the Tekken 7 story mode.

From what we know so far, this character became a reality a decade ago during Tekken 7. However, this is the first time she will become playable. Additionally, she will play a massive role in the story mode of Tekken 8.

As a trivia, you might be interested to learn that Reina was designed by Mari Shimazaki, who is also responsible for Bayonetta, Josie Rizal, and Kazumi Mishima.

Reina Mishima stage in Tekken 8

Bandai Namco Reina’s stage is a remastered version of the Mishima Dojo

Reina’s stage in Tekken 8 is a remastered version of the original Mishima Dojo. The name of the stage is Secluded Training Ground. The stage captures the whole Mishima vibe with demonic statues spread across the arena.

Reina Mishima’s fighting style in Tekken 8

Bandai Namco Reina’s Rage Art has an imagery of Heihachi himself

Reina’s fighting style is a mix between Taido and the Mishima Karate style. From what we got to see in the trailer, she looks like a highly offensive unit. She has multiple stances “Electric Wind God Fist,” “Spinning Demon,” and “Heaven’s Wrath.”

If you take a look at her Rage Art, she punches the enemy with a lightning-powered attack. However, this attack has a silhouette of Heihachi himself, thereby showcasing a deep connection between Reina and her father.

Reina Mishima Tekken 8 trailer

On November 13, 2023, Banai Namco revealed the official trailer for Reina. If you did not check it out yet, you can do so from the link provided below:

This concludes all that we know about Reina Mishima so far in Tekken 8. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

