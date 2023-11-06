Yuga Labs responds after ApeFest attendees were ‘blinded’ due to UV lights

Bored Ape Yacht Club has issued a statement on Twitter after people attending their recent event, Apefest, were ‘blinded’ by UV lights used on the stage.

Although the NFT craze has died down over the last few years, the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club project has continued on as normal.

BAYC recently held their ApeFest event in Hong Kong, and quite a few people have taken to social media with claims that they were ‘blinded’ by UV lights used at the event.

The project’s parent company, Yuga Labs, has responded and has confirmed the issues, revealing that they believe 1% of those in attendance were affected.

ApeFest attendees report severe eye pain

On November 5, Twitter/X user Cryptojune777 took to their account to reveal their issues following the event.

“Woke up in the middle of the night after Apefest with so much pain in my eyes that I had to go to the hospital. I’ve seen several tweets about it. Doctor told me it was due to the UV from stage lights. I go to festivals often, but have never experienced this,” they said.

“I try to understand how it could happened, that almost 1000 people were made blind. It seems like the lamps where not safe and come from AliExpress.”

Users quickly took to the replies to share their own experiences — with quite a few others reporting similar eye issues.

“Same here fam. Burning pain at 3am this morning. Haven’t heard the UV reasoning, but thank you for sharing,” one user replied.

Another said: “Had to rush to the hospital this morning myself. Still haven’t fully regained my eyesight. Very scary. Godspeed to us all.”

Bored Ape Yacht Club responds to eye issues after ApeFest

Just hours after reports started being shared on social media, Bored Ape Yacht Club made a statement on their Twitter/X account.

“Apes, we are aware of the eye-related issues that affected some of the attendees of ApeFest and have been proactively reaching out to individuals since yesterday to try and find the potential root causes. Based on our estimates, we believe that much less than 1% of those attending and working the event had these symptoms,” they said.

“While nearly everyone has indicated their symptoms have improved, we encourage anybody who feels them to seek medical attention just in case.”

Reactions to their statement were immediately mixed, with some thinking that Yuga Labs is downplaying the incident.

“Feel like you’re dismissing the people who were hurt because it was only less than 1% of attendees,” one user commented.

