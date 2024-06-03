YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss reveals M4 iPad Pro’s “plethora” of issues

Tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss has released a new video detailing the issues with the iPad Pro, including third-party accessories compatibility, software quirks, and more.

Apple released the M4 iPad Pro in May during its Let Loose event. The new iPad brings the M4 silicon alongside a new OLED panel— a first for iPads. However, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss didn’t exactly have the best experience using the device.

The YouTuber started his video by praising the iPad’s performance and its thin build but quickly moved on to the issues.

He starts by mentioning how third-party accessories like his Logitech keyboard and mouse don’t work properly with the iPad while Apple-made accessories like Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard do.

Mrwhosetheboss later noted that the screenshots on the iPad are not nearly as smooth as MacBook if you’re connected to a Mac. The iPad takes a screenshot of not just the screen you’re on, but also any screen you’re connected to.

These are not the only issues. Mrwhosetheboss rapidly fired an additional 10 other problems he had with the iPad. For instance, in Safari, he exclaimed that favorites cannot be rearranged by dragging, and the favorites bar disappears when scrolling.

The mouse pointer is a blob instead of a clicker, which reduces precision, according to the YouTuber.

He further noted that website and app compatibility issues are prevalent, with some websites not working properly and confusion arising between virtual and physical keyboards.

There are also poorly formatted apps, issues with the Instagram app, and the absence of an official calculator app, forcing reliance on third-party apps with ads.

Mrwhosetheboss said that multitasking is also limited, such as being unable to type a new email while viewing an old one in Gmail, necessitating multiple browser tabs.

The iPad Pro is currently on sale alongside the new iPad Air which comes with the M2 chip and a new screen variant.