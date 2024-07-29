YouTuber makes wild car-mounted “endless” bubble machine

Engineer and YouTuber Engineezy pondered one particular question – was it possible to create a machine that produced endless bubbles? He set out to thoroughly test the idea. For science.

Making bubbles is easy. Many children (and adults) have amused themselves with a bubble wand and some soap solution. Science and engineering YouTuber Engineezy was not satisfied with the tiny bubbles produced by normal bubble wands. He set his sights higher, bigger, and faster.

Using chemistry and a healthy dose of experimentation, Engineezy worked out a formula for producing large, durable bubbles. A technique already existed to create massive bubbles using two large sticks connected by a thick layer of cotton wrap to create a triangle wand. However, the bubbles failed when the solution ran out of the cotton.

Engineezy then came up with a plan. If the problem was the solution running out, why not build a device that continuously pumps the bubble solution into the giant wand?

YouTube: Engineezy The ring is large enough for the YouTuber to step through it.

Initial tests involved the same pair of sticks and a triangular wand coated in cotton. This time, a flexible PVC tube was added, along with a pump in the bucket of solution to keep the wand covered in solution. This worked, though the tube meant it couldn’t go too far from the bucket of solution.

Eventually, Engineezy hit on the idea of taking the entire rig, including the wand, bubble solution, and tube, and moving it all as one unit. This of course would involve mounting it somewhere. Where better than a car?

On the surface, it sounds simple, but there were actually a lot of engineering challenges to overcome. Many prototypes were made and tested with various levels of success. For example, the first version of the car-mounted wand was unsuccessful and eventually broke.

Eventually, a working prototype was made and mounted to the car. The result was some truly massive bubbles that trailed for many feet behind the car like an iridescent tail.

It might be an unusual sight, but it is a truly impressive piece of science and engineering. YouTube has produced a lot of wild and wonderful engineering projects, such as an analog gauge task monitor or a shoe rack Arcade cabinet,