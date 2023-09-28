YouTuber infamous for viral thermal paste videos celebrates Micro Center product launch

YouTuber and general tech-influencer MrYeester, who is infamous for his wild thermal paste videos, made his own thermal paste brand and he’s celebrating its launch in Micro Center.

Over the last few years, MrYeester has shared his love for technology through TikTok short form videos and supplements that content with longer uploads on YouTube.

He’s built a community of over 1,000,000 on his accounts, which include wacky videos like “Why does eating thermal paste turn you blue?”

MrYeester recently launched his own brand of thermal paste, and he’s now celebrating after completing a massive accomplishment for any tech brand.

MrYeester finally gets YEESTERPASTE in Micro Center

Revealed in a post on Twitter/X on September 27, MrYeester shared that he completed a massive accomplishment for his brand.

“The Columbus Micro Center store is OFFICIALLY SELLING YEESTERPASTE! pinch me (and go grab some yeesterpaste”, he said.

In the picture, you can see his paste on the shelf of the Micro Center and that it comes with piece of plastic that you can use to help practice your thermal paste application.

MrYeester detailed the thermal paste practice tool in a TikTok video, revealing that it’s there to help with the common question of just how much you should use on your CPU.

If you use too little, it won’t cover your processor but if you use too much, it might seep out and get all over your motherboard and potentially into the pins on the socket.

MrYeester said that he hopes to get the product into more stores in the near future, but for now if you’re not in the area of the Columbus Micro Center, you can get it on his website.

