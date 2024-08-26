YouTuber builds legion of robot Minions to prank town

A YouTuber took inspiration from a hit movie franchise to troll his entire town with small, AI-powered robots.

Electo, also known as Electoboy, spent months working on a project to build and program a small army of robot Minions. The Minions in this case were patterned after the iconic yellow underlings of Gru from the Despicable Me film franchise.

Similar to their movie counterparts, most of the robot Minions were set to wander around randomly and babble the nonsense phrases spouted by movie Minions at periodic intervals. This caused a problem for the creator, who had a specific (and chaotic) goal in mind.

Looking for a method for herding his anarchic yellow army, he decided to digitally tether them all to a single Minion, meaning they would all follow the directions of the ‘King Bob’ minion.

Unlike his brethren, the ‘King Bob’ minion could be controlled remotely and was fitted with a camera to let Electo see everything from his Chief Minion’s perspective.

After weeks of 3D printing, sanding, painting, and testing, Electo was, at last, ready to put his plan into motion – to troll his entire town by setting his army loose in a shopping mall.

Surprisingly, initial responses were positive. Many shoppers were surprised and delighted by the Minions, with some people even asking Electo if the robot minions were available for sale.

YouTube, Electo

The rejoicing was not universal however, as eventually mall staff caught up with them and told Electro and his team that they didn’t have permission from the mall to conduct his ‘experiment’, or to film the results.

Electo is not deterred and still has plans to further upgrade his yellow and blue robot army, and even arm them with weapons for a full robot battle royale. Though, that might not be the safest thing in the world. This isn’t the first time a YouTuber has tried something outlandish with tech, with another building a car out of electric scooters, or building a “knockoff” Apple Vision Pro.

