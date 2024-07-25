YouTube quietly rolls out new picture-in-picture mode but only on Android

Google is testing a redesign of the mini player that serves as an in-app picture-in-picture (PiP) on YouTube for Android.

YouTube is rolling out a significant update to its Android app to introduce a true picture-in-picture (PiP) mode within the application itself.

This feature, spotted by Android Police on a Galaxy S24 Ultra running YouTube version 19.29.37, allows users to minimize videos into a resizable, movable player while browsing the app.

Right now, YouTube only offers PiP functionality when users exit the app, a feature that debuted in the US in 2022, and later went global. However, within the app, videos have been stuck in a fixed minibar at the bottom of the screen since its introduction. This new update aims to let you move it around and resize it, offering a more flexible viewing experience.

Google has confirmed this change to AndroidPolice and said: “We’re currently testing an update that lets viewers move and resize the miniplayer while watching a video. This is available to a small group of users across mobile, tablet and web at this time.”

This means the rollout is happening in a phased manner and is only available to a select group of users. So, you might not see it even after updating your app to the latest version.

If widely adopted, this update would mark the most significant change to YouTube’s mobile video playback since the minibar’s debut in 2018.

It’s important to note that this feature isn’t part of YouTube Premium’s offerings or experimental features. While we don’t know when a wider rollout will happen, this change could greatly improve the user experience, making it easier to navigate your YouTube feed while keeping a video in view.