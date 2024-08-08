YouTube is testing AI-powered content ideas using Gemini

A new Brainstorm with Gemini feature could give YouTube an advantage over other social media platforms, as it looks to help creators with insights and content ideas, powered by AI.

Content creators are under constant pressure to create and share new content regularly. They often complain about running out of new ideas, and YouTube is hoping to address their biggest pet peeve.

According to a video announcement on its Insiders Channel, YouTube is testing a new tool in YouTube Studio called “Brainstorm with Gemini.” It uses Google’s generative AI platform Gemini to help creators with video ideas, titles, and thumbnails.

The feature, part of an experiment, is being tested with a small group of creators. A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that the wider rollout will be based on the feedback of these creators.

The Brainstorm with Gemini tool sits inside the YouTube Studio alongside a similar “inspiration tool” that was introduced in May of this year.

Participating users will have the option to use either tool. While the inspiration tool already helps creators develop video ideas, YouTube wants to test whether creators also find it helpful to brainstorm with Gemini.

According to YouTube, when a creator enters the content idea into the search box and selects the “Brainstorm with Gemini” feature, they receive details like different prompts, concepts, trend notes, and suggestions.

Since the suggestions are based on Google Search activity, they offer the creators content ideas and insights that are likely to get more views.

Unlike Meta’s AI avatar, which allows creators to make a digital version of themselves, YouTube hopes that the infusion of Generative AI into the content creation lifecycle can help boost creator revenues.

Moreover, the integration of Brainstorm with Gemini into YouTube Studio could also be aimed at making the creators use Google products rather than other third-party chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and others.