YouTube CEO hints at NFT integration being added for creators

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki released her latest letter to creators, and in it, she’s hinted at potentially integrating NFT’s into the video-sharing platform.

Since she took over the company in 2014, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has made it known that she wants to listen to the website’s creators. She has participated in several conversations with influencers, including Anthony Padilla and Moistcr1tikal.

As the company has continued to grow its live streaming section of the site throughout 2021, Wojcicki and Ryan ‘fwiz’ Wyatt, YouTube’s head of gaming, have continued to be transparent about their plans for 2022 and beyond via detailed blog posts.

On January 25, Wojcicki released her latest letter to creators, addressing the platform’s priorities for the upcoming year. In her message, she reveals that YouTube may soon see some form of NFT intregration.

YouTube CEO hints at NFT integration

The letter reads: ” We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube.”

Wojcicki said in her message that the website is looking at Web3 as a “source of inspiration,” specifically noting the various ways that creators can use NFTs and crypto as a way to grow connections between the website’s creators.

The CEO didn’t go into any more detail regarding the type of NFT features the company could integrate in the future. However, in May of 2021, ‘Charlie Bit My Finger,’ one of the first videos to go viral on the internet, sold as an NFT for an insane $760,000.

NFT’s have taken over the internet in recent months, with popular influencers like Amouranth and Logan Paul revealing that they’ve made hundreds of thousands of dollars trading the tokens.

Its growing popularity has led to more and more integration with various websites, including Twitter with its verified profile picture option.

However, Twitter was quickly met with users “stealing” NFTs from others, sparking an outrage. Hopefully, when YouTube rolls out its new web3 based features, it is not met with such an issue.