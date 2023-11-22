Xbox unveils new coffee-inspired “double double” controller, but is it real?

Xbox Canada has unveiled a new coffee-inspired “double-double” controller, but is it real? And what does double-double mean?

For those outside the know or non-Canadians, a double-double is a colloquial, usually associated with the coffee chain Tim Hortons, for a specific coffee order.

Ordering a double-double would get you a cup of coffee with two shots of cream and two packs of sugar, thus a double-double. And it is undoubtedly an iconic drink in Canada, enough to become its very own slang.

In celebration of the iconic drink, Xbox has decided to create a controller inspired by the popular Tim Hortons order.

Revealed by Xbox Canada, the controller’s colorway takes inspiration from the beige colors you’d get from a typical double-double, but other than that it’s still a normal Xbox controller.

However, the chances of a regular Xbox fan getting excited about the controller are pretty slim, as you really have to be Canadian to fall in love with the controller.

As for if it will be purchasable, that’s unclear at the time of writing, though it seems unlikely. The controller is not listed for sale on the Canadian Xbox site, and the Twitter account hasn’t revealed any sort of release date. Thus, it doesn’t appear to be a proper rollout, more just a social post made in jest.

And if you thought about making your own with Xbox Design Lab, no such shade of beige is available for customization for your own Xbox controller.

So unfortunately for Tim Horton fans, the double-double Xbox controller isn’t up for purchase just yet. We’ll just have to wait and see if the two brands collab anytime soon to power this dream.