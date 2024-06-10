Xbox boss drops hint at console plans: “We should have a handheld too” 

Head of Microsoft’s Xbox division Phil Spencer has dropped the biggest hint yet that an Xbox handheld is on its way.

Since the release of the Steam Deck, handhelds have seen a massive increase in popularity, and it seems like everyone even remotely connected to gaming tech is trying to compete with Valve.

It should come as no surprise then, to discover that Microsoft is interested in producing an Xbox gaming handheld of its own.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer seemed to strongly hint that an Xbox handheld was on its way during an interview with IGN, saying: “I think we should have a handheld, too.”

The rumor mill had already been churning after Spanish YouTuber eXtas1s suggested that an Xbox handheld would be revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. This did not happen, but Spencer’s remarks leave room for hope for many Xbox players.

During the interview, Spencer spoke about Microsoft’s work in the handheld space: “The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome. The work that the team is doing around different form factors and different ways to play, I’m incredibly excited about,”

Spencer continued: “Today was about the games… but we will have time to come out and talk more about the platform.”

When asked if the potential Xbox handheld would store games locally or use a streaming model like the PS Portal, Spencer said: “I like my ROG Ally, my Lenovo Legion Go, my Steam Deck. I think being able to play games locally is really important.”

Spencer has previously spoken at length about his love of handheld gaming. During an interview with Polygon, he seemed to hint that an Xbox handheld might be a good platform to find new players.