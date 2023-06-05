WWDC 2023 rumor roundup: Apple Reality Pro, Macs & more

With WWDC 2023 kicking off imminently, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest leaks and rumors so you know what to expect from Apple’s upcoming developer keynote.

WWDC 2023 is Apple’s developer keynote, and they could be making some huge announcements. The event will be held at Apple Park, but you’ll also be able to watch it live. With so many Apple rumors swirling, we’ve assembled some of the best bets you can think of, including details of its $3000 Apple Reality Pro headset.

Where to watch WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023 will take place at 10 AM PT on June 5, 2023. You will be able to catch a live stream of the event at the Apple Events website. Users will also be able to watch it on Apple TV, and it will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Apple Reality Pro headset

Apple is expected to formally announce the Reality Pro VR headset. But, make no mistake, this is not going to be a Meta Quest 3 competitor. Instead, you should brace for an eye-watering $3000 price point. The premium headset is pipped to run a new OS, dubbed “xrOS” to highlight its mixed reality functionality.

The display is rumored to be 4K, HDR, and be able to achieve a retina-searing 5000 nits of peak brightness. We’re not too sure how Apple will position the device, but it’s going to be an investment for any early adopters.

More Macs are incoming

The humble iMac might be finally refreshed with a new M2 chipset, as well as additional new devices of the portable variety rumored to be making an appearance. We’ve heard whispers of a 15-inch MacBook Air to be priced at around $1799. The device will be using a similar display resolution to the 14-inch Macbook Pro, meaning that the display might be less sharp than the Pro.

There are also rumors of a new Mac Studio. One detail that we’re not so sure about is the silicon within those chips. It still feels a bit too early for Apple to be announcing a new M3 chipset, but there’s bound to be some kind of refresh on the cards featuring an M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 17, which features more functionality for the Dynamic Island, an updated control center, more features for the health app, as well as a more streamlined Wallet app. However, one of the most interesting wrinkles is the support for app sideloading, according to Macrumors.

But, that’s not all. Apple is expected to reveal WatchOS 10, which will add more customization to your wearable’s digital crown, and offer an updated home screen. As well as this, MacOS 14, TVOS 17, and iPadOS 17 are also expected to make an appearance, according to Bloomberg.

Don’t expect new iPhones here

Since this is a developer conference, you should not expect brand-new product announcements like a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. It’s likely that product refreshes for these categories will likely come in September. For now, this event will be geared toward smaller products, and lifting the lid on the Apple Reality Pro headset in order to lobby developers to create applications and games for the device.