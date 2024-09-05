How to install & play WoW on Steam Deck

Playing World of Warcraft on the Steam Deck isn’t impossible, but without a native Steam version, getting the iconic MMO up and running on the handheld takes an extra bit of technical know-how.

With the latest World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within finally out, many may want to dive back and familiarize themselves with Azeroth on Steam Deck. Sadly, unlike Overwatch 2 and Diablo VI, Activision Blizzard hasn’t yet released the hit MMORPG on Steam.

Article continues after ad

Without a native Steam version, playing WoW on Steam Deck is difficult, but not impossible. With the help of a Decky NonSteamLauncher plug-in, you can complete your dailies and fight for the Horde (or the Alliance) on Steam Deck.

Before you get started, we recommend you pick up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck to ensure you’re equipped with enough storage to take on WoW and its many expansions on the go.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Install Battle.net on Steam Deck via Decky

Download & install Decky Loader

Open Decky by pressing ‘Quick Access’ button

Scroll down to the plug icon

Select the shop icon

Type & search ‘NonSteamLaunchers’ in text box

Select install when prompted

Return to Decky Loader

Select ‘NonSteamLaunchers’ followed by ‘Game Launchers’

Choose ‘Battle.net’ & click install

We already have a full guide on how to install Battle.net on the Steam Deck. However, if you want an alternative method, you can run the game launcher on your handheld through the NoSteamLauncher Decky plug-in.

This method is especially handy if you already have Decky on the Steam Deck, as it just involves running a plug-in through the Decky store.

If you don’t already have Decky up and running, you can check out our handy Decky guide.

Article continues after ad

After you have Decky on your Steam Deck, we need to access the Decky plug-in store. Select the options button on the handheld, and scroll down to Decky, represented by a small plug icon.

While in Decky, select the small store icon, next to the cog and type “NonSteamLaunchers” in the available text box. Once the NonSteamLauncher plug-in has appeared, select ‘install’ to download it onto your handheld.

Dexerto

Once installed, selecting NonSteamLaunchers through Decky will load up a list of game launchers, including Battle.net

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Assign Proton compatibility layer

Find ‘Battle.net’ in Steam library

Go to ‘Properties’

Scroll to ‘Compatibility’

Toggle on ‘Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool’

Select Proton Experimental

Launch Batte.net

Now that you have Battle.net installed on the Steam Deck, we need to set the right Proton compatibility tool. This will help Battle.net, and by extension WoW, run the best it possibly can on Steam Deck.

Through our own experience, Proton Experimental worked the best. However, feel free to put the rest to the test.

Add Battle.net login details

Go to the ‘Non-Steam’ tab of your game library

Select Battle.net

Select ‘launch’Play’

Log in with Battle.net details when prompted

Find the install WoW button & select

With Battle.net now part of your Steam Game library, we need to open it up and install WoW. Select the Battle.net thumbnail in your Non-Steam game tab, which should have been automatically generated thanks to the plug-in.

Article continues after ad

Now, launch Battle.net by pressing the green ‘play’ button on the Battle.net page, and use the built-in Steam Deck keyboard to enter your Battle.net account information.

If it crashes, or you have any issues, close down the game launcher and try again with a different Porton layer selected. (For this guide we used Proton Experimental.)

Article continues after ad

Launch Battle.net & download WoW

Launch Battle.net

Select World of Warcraft logo in toolbar

Click on blue ‘Install’ button

Select ‘start install’

When you first run Battle.net on the Steam Deck, it’ll scan your system for any previously installed games to add to your account. Click ‘done’ to exit this and you’ll be taken directly into the Battle.net app, where we can finish setting up WoW on your handheld.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Click the modern WoW logo, as found in the toolbar at the top of the screen. If you’re having trouble finding it, it will be the first icon in the list, right before WoW Classic and Overwatch 2.

As mentioned previously, you will need at least 114GB to install the base game. If you don’t have enough, go back to gaming mode and free up some space on your Deck by uninstalling any unplayed games.

Article continues after ad

From here on out, you can play WoW on the Steam Deck! Like on the PC, you will also need to have an active subscription to the game, along with any expansions you want to play on the go.

Article continues after ad

Can you play WoW Classic on Steam Deck?

You can play WoW Classic on Steam Deck by following the same steps as above, but by selecting the Classic version of the game on Battle.net instead.

Not everyone likes modern WoW, and that’s totally valid. Whether you want to recapture the nostalgia of playing your favorite MMO as it was in 2004 or prefer the harder grind it takes to level up, you can also play the official Classic version of the game on the Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard

Running Classic WoW on Steam Deck involves virtually the same steps as outlined above. However, instead of downloading modern WoW, select the Classic Wow icon next to it. There, you can follow along with the same installation process to get the class version on your Valve handheld.

Looking for more Steam Deck guides? We have you covered with our ultimate starter guide. Check out our How to add Xbox and PC Game Pass games on Steam Deck if you’re looking for even more Steam Deck games to play on the go.

Article continues after ad