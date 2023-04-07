The world’s most powerful water gun is here & it costs a bomb

The SpyraThree water gun is here, and it brings with it semi and fully-automatic shooting modes, and a range of up to 15m. But, this tech-filled toy will set you back a cool $179.99.

Remember how fun it was to run around and have a water fight when you were a kid? Well, company Spyra is seeking to revolutionize water guns by packing them with powerful tech. But, you’ll be paying quite dearly for it. The SpyraThree retails for $179.99, and you can pick one up for yourself right now.

The SpyraThree is the latest iteration of the company’s water guns, and they’ve even been featured in a Linus Media Group video. But this time, it’s packed with several game modes and offers “3 times the epicness” according to the company’s website. The SpyraThree has all manner of features, like a “tactical display”, a list screen that showcases how many water blasts you have in your tank, battery life, and more. The design is reminiscent of guns seems reminiscent of those seen in the Halo franchise.

The three game modes offered are “open mode” which is a fully automatic firing mode, “burst” mode, which will shoot three powerful pressurized shots at once. The company warns that the burst firing mode can deplete your tank “insanely fast”. Meanwhile, the “League” mode is Spyra’s official tournament mode, and limits your rate of fire, but also offers a charged “PowerShot” for a bigger hit.

The $179.99 toy water gun also offers an automatic reload feature that can refill your water tank, and repressurize it in under 10 seconds. The toy also uses USB-C fast charging to gear up for blasting your friends with pressurized shots of water.

No, it doesn’t hurt

In fact, the Spyra three has an effective range of up to 15 meters, using the PowerShot feature. But, the company has assured that despite all of the SpyraThree’s power, getting hit by it will not hurt, according to the company. “Part of the fun factor is that you feel the hit, but you shouldn’t be knocked out by it. The game must go on, right?”

While the toy looks incredibly cool, it’s also pretty expensive. Though, for those looking to speedrun ruining a gaming PC, you might want to pick one of these up. Just make sure it’s unplugged before you do so.

