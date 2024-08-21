World’s first triple-folding phone could launch sooner than expected

While Apple is yet to release its first foldable iPhone, its Chinese competitor Huawei is preparing to unveil a 10-inch triple-fold phone.

As smartphone makers strive to make their foldable smartphones compact and thinner, Huawei has gone a different route entirely. The Chinese tech giant is gearing up to launch the world’s first triple-fold phone.

According to news from a Chinese website (via GSMArena), the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business division, Richard Yu, has confirmed that the triple-fold phone will go on sale in September.

Responding to a customer query at Huawei’s EV car delivery event, Yu did not reveal additional details about the upcoming phone. He did confirm the key details about its availability.

However, owing to the ongoing sanctions on the company, the phone will only be available in mainland China.

This is not the first time this triple-fold phone has been in the news. Apart from various leaks and rumors confirming its existence, it has been spotted multiple times in public. Richard Yu has even been seen using the device while traveling.

Huawei

It’s unclear if the phone will be part of Huawei’s flagship Mate lineup or introduced under a new series. The phone is expected to be released before the Mate 70 series unveiling.

Details, though, are a bit sparse. Reports suggest that this device will feature a 10-inch display that will collapse into three equal halves, layered on top of each other. Ideally, this could result in a bulky device similar to what was used in the early 2000s.

However, if the leaked images are to be believed, Huawei has managed to reduce the weight and thickness of this upcoming foldable phone. This will make it only slightly thicker than a regular tablet-style foldable phone.

Huawei has likely used the new Silicon-Carbon battery in this phone instead of the regular Lithium battery present in most devices. These new batteries have higher energy density and are extremely thin, but they do not support the fast charging capabilities of traditional competitors.

