Will Star Wars Outlaws run on Steam Deck?

Star Wars Outlaws has unveiled its PC specs, and it does not look good for those hoping to play on Steam Deck.

Ubisoft unveiled the minimum specs for the PC version, and it might be too much for the Deck. We’ve already seen games like The First Descendant and Horizon Forbidden West run up against the limitations of Valve’s handheld. Now, it’s time to potentially add another to the list.

Here are the minimum requirements for Star Wars Outlaws:

Article continues after ad

Spec Minimum Requirements CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | Intel i7-8700K Graphics Nvidia GTX 1660 | AMD RX 5600XT (6GB) | Intel Arc 750 (ReBAR on) RAM 16GB Storage 65GB SSD Resolution 1080p, 30FPS, upscaled from 720p

As of right now, we don’t believe that the Steam Deck will play the game well. The required specs are significantly higher than some of the toughest games the Deck can run.

We have been surprised before by what the Deck can do, but no, we don’t suspect you’ll be playing this portably on the Deck. We do think devices like the Asus ROG Ally X and Ayaneo 2S will be able to brute force their way through the low settings with beefier specs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This isn’t to say we think they’ll be running smoothly, but we’ll have to wait until August.

You shouldn’t take this as bad news though. The Steam Deck has a wealth of titles to pull from. However, as time progresses and big AAA games’ tech evolves, the handheld isn’t always going to keep up.

Plenty of modern AAA games have worked just fine on the Deck. Cyberpunk 2077 even has a custom preset, but still hits sluggish speeds in intense sections. Even finishing the Resident Evil 4 Remake had to be done at 30FPS.

Article continues after ad

While it’s a lot of fun seeing the Steam Deck run these mainstream games, we have a curated list of the best Steam Deck games you should check out.