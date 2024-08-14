Why you should skip the iPhone 16 & wait for the iPhone SE 4

The iPhone 16 lineup is almost here and will be followed by the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025. If you’re price-conscious, waiting for the cheaper iPhone could be a wise choice.

Nearly everyone is waiting for Apple to unveil its next-generation iPhones, and based on all the leaks and rumors, these new iPhones will be the most powerful iPhones ever.

Unlike the previous few iterations, Apple will likely ship all the upcoming iPhones with its new and powerful chipset, more RAM, better display, and “Apple Intelligence.” Yet, based on all the reports we’ve come across, waiting for the iPhone SE 4 could be a better idea.

Apple plans to offer its new AI-infused features to all devices, at least initially and may add some Pro-exclusive features later.

It means that the upcoming budget iPhone will likely ship with the same A18 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 16 and will also have a similar amount of memory. Various reports and industry experts have corroborated this.

This puts powerful hardware at your disposal, offering you the best multitasking and gaming experience.

Apple

A dated design was one of the biggest issues with the iPhone SE lineup. Since Apple wanted to create a visual difference between the flagship and budget iPhone, it rehashed older designs with slightly newer hardware and released the iPhone SE phones.

However, the iPhone SE 4 will likely borrow the design from the iPhone 14 – which is pretty modern. Though released in 2022, the iPhone 14 is still relevant as budget-conscious users still keep looking for the best deals on the iPhone 14 to save money.

Interestingly, Apple is likely to upgrade the display on all its iPhones. This means that the OLED panels with higher refresh rates will not only make their way onto the base models of the iPhone 16 lineup but on the iPhone SE 4 as well.

Pricing will be the biggest differentiator between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone SE 4. If Apple retains its pricing strategy, then the iPhone 16 is likely to retail at $799, while the 128GB iPhone SE 4 may sell for $479.

If Apple retains its pricing for both devices, you will get almost similar hardware, software features, battery specs, and more by spending $320 less. You can get a device with more storage, but it will be slightly pricier.

Be ready for some compromises, though

Apple

That said, there will be some compromises as well. With the iPhone 14’s design, the iPhone SE 4 may also get the notch instead of the dynamic island. While all the iPhone 15 lineup devices have a dynamic island, Apple is unlikely to remove the notch from a cheap iPhone variant.

The iPhone SE 4 may not have a camera setup as powerful as the iPhone 16. But a decent modern camera setup will suffice if you’re not looking to shoot Hollywood-grade movies or take poster-sized printouts of still photos.

Considering the similar specifications and almost the same features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a perfect device for bargain hunters. You may see the brand cutting corners to shave the costs; however, getting a new iPhone SE 4 over a dated iPhone 15 or a new iPhone 16 will make a lot of sense for many users.

