The Galaxy Tab A9+, the latest tablet in Samsung’s A-series, is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day. If you’re after a budget tablet, here’s why it is the best deal you can grab.

Samsung knows how to make a nice budget tablet, and the Galaxy Tab A9+ isn’t an exception. In fact, it is one of our favorite budget tablets available today. It features a large display, powerful speakers, and a long-lasting battery. If you need more reasons to buy the tablet, Amazon has dropped it to an all-time low price for Prime Day.

If you act fast, you can score a 35% discount on the device. That’s a massive $77 off its MSRP. The Galaxy Tab A9+ has never dropped lower than this, so you wouldn’t want to miss this deal.

There aren’t many great budget tablets on the market right now. Even if you find one, it will likely cost over $300 or have outdated hardware. The Galaxy Tab A9+ bucks this trend.

It packs a dependable Snapdragon 695 chip, which can easily run multiple apps and even less demanding games. The Galaxy Tab A9+ also features a large 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

While photography isn’t its main focus, the Galaxy Tab A9+ features a 5MP front camera for video calls and an 8MP rear camera for taking pictures. A 7,040mAh battery fuels the tablet with support for 15W wired charging.

This is pretty good hardware considering you’re paying less than $150 for the tablet. The base model brings 64GB storage which should be enough for undemanding users. If you need more, Amazon is offering $80 off on the 128GB storage model as well.

Unlike a lot of other Android tablets out there, the Galaxy Tab A9+ stands out with its software thanks to Samsung’s One UI. It comes loaded with the latest Android 13 right out of the box, and you’re not stuck there. You can expect to get updates all the way to Android 14 and even Android 15.

That’s not all. Samsung goes the extra mile with 4 years of monthly security updates, keeping your tablet safe and running smoothly. This kind of software support is hard to find on other tablets in the US market.

