WhatsApp checkmark meanings explained

Learning the meaning behind every checkmark type will make the biggest difference in knowing if you’re being ghosted on WhatsApp, or if you’re in clear.

When sending a message via WhatsApp you may notice a few ticks appearing, and changing color, as your message goes through. For those unaware, these checkmarks all have their meanings, as opposed to just taking up vital WhatsApp real estate.

Knowing the exact reason behind each different checkmark type can make using WhatsApp a lot easier. Especially if you’re struggling to find out if someone has in fact ghosted or blocked you, or they just haven’t had the time to see your latest WhatsApp message.

What’s the meaning behind every WhatsApp checkmark?

In total, there are three different kinds of checkmark types on WhatsApp that you need to be aware of. These checkmarks are designed to keep you in the know of the current status of any message you’ve sent.

These checkmarks will appear in the bottom right corner of any sent message. If you’re having trouble locating them, they’re located next to the time check for your message.

One gray checkmark

One gray checkmark means that your Whatsapp message is on its way but the other user’s phone hasn’t yet received it. The length of time the message remains gray can be down to multiple factors, including how fast and reliable the user’s internet connection is.

Dexerto

Typically, messages won’t have gray checkmarks for long. However, it’s worth noting, that if they’ve been gray for an indefinite length of time, there’s a chance you may have been blocked.

For a piece of mind, you can check if you’ve been blocked by looking at the other WhatsApp user’s profile. If you can still see their status and updates to their profile picture, you’re in the clear.

If you can’t, and the messages still have one gray checkmark, it may be time to start evaluating your current friendships.

Two gray checkmarks

Two gray checkmarks mean your WhatsApp message has been received by the other user’s phone but they haven’t read it yet.

Dexerto

WhatsApp messages may remain with two gray checkmarks over time if your friend or family member has their smartphone turned off, or hasn’t yet opened the app to read what you sent.

If you have a lot of group chats on WhatsApp, you may be more than familiar with seeing two gray checkmarks. This is because group chats require every user to open the chat and read the message before the checkmarks will change accordingly.

Two blue checkmarks

Two blue checkmarks mean that your Whatsapp message has been sent and read by the other user.

Dexerto

This is the best of all the checkmarks to see, especially if you’re keen on getting your message across as soon as possible. If you sent a message, that previously had one or two gray checkmarks, this will change to blue the second your friend or family members read what you have to say.

In a group chat setting, two blue checkmarks will appear on a message once every single member of the chat has had a chance to read it.

How to turn off checkmarks on WhatsApp on Android & iPhone

WhatsApp calls its checkmarks feature “Read receipts” and if you want some privacy, you can toggle the checkmarks off entirely.

This way, the only person who will know if you’ve read a WhatsApp message or not, will be you, whether you’re using an Android-based smartphone or an iPhone.

How to turn off Read Receipts on Android

Locate and open the WhatsApp app on your Android-based smartphone. Select the three dots in the top right corner. Select Settings. Select Privacy. Scroll down and toggle off the green Read receipts option.

Turning off the read receipts option on any modern Android-based smartphone is incredibly straightforward. After accessing the Privacy settings of the WhatsApp app, scroll down until you see the ‘Read receipts’ option listed.

While this cannot be turned off for group chats, selecting the green toggle and turning this off will remove checkmarks from your individual WhatsApp chats.

How to turn off Read Receipts on iPhone

Locate and open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone. Select the settings icon in the bottom right corner. Select Settings. Select Privacy. Scroll down and toggle off the green ‘Read receipts’ option.

Just like on an Android phone, turning off read receipts on an iPhone is equally as straightforward.

The only main difference to the above steps is that your WhatsApp settings will be found on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, represented by a cog icon.

Can you read a WhatsApp message without two blue checkmarks appearing?

Opening up a WhatsApp chat and reading your friend’s message, will turn the ticks from gray to blue. However, there is a way around this, outside of turning off the read receptions option.

To read a Whatsapp message without two blue checkmarks appearing switch your phone to airplane mode. Switching to airplane mode will disable both your phone’s WiFi connection and access to your network provider’s mobile data.

This isn’t a be-all-end-all solution, however. Once you turn airplane mode off, the checkmarks on your WhatsApp message will change to blue, letting the other user know you’ve